State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Scholar Rock worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $2,985,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $66.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

