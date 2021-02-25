State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 142.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 6,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $345,953.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,414,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $358,155.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,832,967.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 743,919 shares of company stock worth $37,941,763.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

ZNTL opened at $40.26 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

