State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 12,800 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 246.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Independent Bank worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 102,039 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 28.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 256,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 23.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INDB stock opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

