State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 32,303 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 213.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Ultra Clean worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of UCTT opened at $49.20 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

