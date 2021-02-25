State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 34,505 Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Methanex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $120,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.