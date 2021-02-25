State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.87.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $99.10.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

