State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,182 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Nielsen by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Nielsen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 98,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nielsen by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE:NLSN opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

NLSN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.