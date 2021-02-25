State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of STEP opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

