State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

