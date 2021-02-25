State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,567 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 5,858,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,238 shares in the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,367,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 222,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 317,356 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,440,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 676,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

