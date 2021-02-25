State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.