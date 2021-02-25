State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after buying an additional 192,453 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after buying an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,058,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after buying an additional 376,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 850,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 33,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CHRS opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.