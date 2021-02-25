State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.34% of Luther Burbank worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of LBC opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $556.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

