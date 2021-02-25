State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $109,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,577 shares of company stock worth $25,046,897 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

