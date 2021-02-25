State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.39 Million Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDGL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $122.80 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $137.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

