State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.72 Million Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 124.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Vaxcyte worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 924,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 81,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,664,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $66,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,633.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,630 shares of company stock worth $16,116,634 in the last quarter.

PCVX stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.