State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.59% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSBC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $355.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

