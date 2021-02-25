State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $146,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

