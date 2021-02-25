State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.31% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 438,548 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 165,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $746.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

