State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.33% of UMH Properties worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 46.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $712.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.63%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

