State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.05 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,050 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

