State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Epizyme worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPZM stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

