State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.76% of Professional worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Professional by 270.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Professional by 232.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Professional by 88.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Professional by 22.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Professional by 50.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFHD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised shares of Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Professional has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Professional stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Professional Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

