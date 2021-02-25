State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 15,700 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 36,649 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 56,463 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.