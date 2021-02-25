State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.29% of 89bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 116.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 299.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in 89bio by 117.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETNB. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.95. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

