State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 1.02% of CyberOptics worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. CyberOptics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.54 million, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

