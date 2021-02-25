State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of TEGNA worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $19.02 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

