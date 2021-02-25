State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Replimune Group worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REPL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 823,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 891,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 4,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $181,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 730,885 shares of company stock worth $31,121,619. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

REPL opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

