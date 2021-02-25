State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

