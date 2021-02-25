State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Vericel worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Vericel stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4,945,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.