State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 12,600 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.56% of South Plains Financial worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 501.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $365.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

