State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 19,100 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 172,859 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.86 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

