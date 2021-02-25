State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,339 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 632.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHAL opened at $560.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.11. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $567.82. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958 over the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

