State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 33,200 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.75% of PlayAGS worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 133.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 114.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGS opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $288.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

