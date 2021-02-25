State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,600 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Relay Therapeutics worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLAY. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

