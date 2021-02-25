State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,000 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYTM opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

