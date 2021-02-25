State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,700 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 193,764 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -433.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

