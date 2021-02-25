State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $1.41 Million Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Nkarta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

NKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $267,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.