State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $1.87 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,327,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

TVTX opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.06.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

