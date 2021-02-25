State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $146.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.