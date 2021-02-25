State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Zogenix worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Zogenix by 14.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zogenix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

