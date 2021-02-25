State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s current price.
STT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.
Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,905. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
