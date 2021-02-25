State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s current price.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,905. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.