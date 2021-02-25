Status (SNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $74.84 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Status has a market capitalization of $279.63 million and approximately $74.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00706352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00035245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.