Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,332 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.7% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average is $122.73. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

