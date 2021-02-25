Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 33.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $5.08 or 0.00010208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $31.51 million and $159.79 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,804.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.56 or 0.01063277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.59 or 0.00384686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00030347 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003509 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,198,420 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

