Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $138.28 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $138.28 million and $13.73 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.05 or 0.01051690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.05 or 0.00389428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003633 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005370 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 394,730,566 coins and its circulating supply is 377,756,472 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

