SteepCoin Price Reaches $0.0007 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $119,023.17 and approximately $45.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.21 or 0.00872622 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000130 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

