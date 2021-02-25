Stellar (XLM) Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.82 billion and $1.31 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.01 or 0.00500311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00081946 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057185 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,476 coins and its circulating supply is 22,497,955,537 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

