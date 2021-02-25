Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.