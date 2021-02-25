Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 96,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 30,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

Stelmine Canada Company Profile (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. Its flagship property is the Courcy project, which comprise 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in QuÃ©bec, Canada.

